Arsenal legend Paul Merson admits mistake about Harry Kane under Jose Mourinho at Tottenham – ‘I got that horribly wrong’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ludogorets 3-1 Tottenham: Mourinho on Europa League win



Mourinho said: “Tottenham is a better team, with better players. We didn’tneed to play very, very well to win the game. “We did our job, we playedserious, we took it serious, we played with great.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21 Published 4 days ago Jose: I've sent Maradona support



Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says he has contacted Argentina legend Diego Maradona to offer him his best wishes in his recovery from illness. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:17 Published 6 days ago Jose Mourinho defends Harry Kane over penalty incident



Jose Mourinho launched an impassioned defence of Harry Kane over criticism inthe media for the way he won a penalty in Tottenham’s 2-1 win over Brightonlast weekend. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:38 Published 6 days ago

Related news from verified sources Jose Mourinho’s defence of Harry Kane dismissed as Arsenal legend Martin Keown recalls BROKEN SHOULDER from similar challenge to Tottenham star’s Arsenal legend Martin Keown still thinks Harry Kane was guilty of dangerous play against Brighton – and reveals a similar challenge from former Brazil star...

talkSPORT 5 days ago



