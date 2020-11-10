Global  
 

Arsenal legend Paul Merson admits mistake about Harry Kane under Jose Mourinho at Tottenham – ‘I got that horribly wrong’

Tuesday, 10 November 2020
Paul Merson has admitted he got his prediction about Harry Kane ‘horribly wrong’. The Arsenal legend revealed his fears for the Tottenham striker under Jose Mourinho following a 1-1 draw with Manchester United in June. “When Jose took the job I worried for Harry Kane,” said Merson. “He played under [Mauricio] Pochettino and Tottenham sort […]
