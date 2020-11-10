Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes believes his national team should approach the Euro play-off against Serbia with confidence (Video)

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kerr: Calming influence Clarke will be focused



Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr says the weight of the country is on counterpart Steve Clarke's shoulders but he will not be distracted for Thursday's winner-takes-all play-off in Serbia Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:34 Published 14 hours ago Tadic: Serbia v Scotland is 50/50



Serbia forward Dusan Tadic says Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off final against Scotland in Belgrade is too close to call. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:21 Published 14 hours ago McLeish warns Serbia will be tough



Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish is expecting a tough match in Thursday's winner-takes-all play-off against Serbia Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:19 Published 14 hours ago