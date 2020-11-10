Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes believes his national team should approach the Euro play-off against Serbia with confidence (Video)

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Queens Park Rangers and Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes says his team are up against a good opponent in the Euro play-off on Thursday, but he feels they should go into the match with confidence. 🗣"Everyone wants to see Scotland back to a major tournament" Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes says they need to go into their […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Dykes: We need to get the job done

Dykes: We need to get the job done 00:50

 Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes says they need to go into their Euro 2020 play-off against Serbia with confidence and need to 'get the job done' on Thursday night.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kerr: Calming influence Clarke will be focused [Video]

Kerr: Calming influence Clarke will be focused

Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr says the weight of the country is on counterpart Steve Clarke's shoulders but he will not be distracted for Thursday's winner-takes-all play-off in Serbia

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:34Published
Tadic: Serbia v Scotland is 50/50 [Video]

Tadic: Serbia v Scotland is 50/50

Serbia forward Dusan Tadic says Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off final against Scotland in Belgrade is too close to call.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:21Published
McLeish warns Serbia will be tough [Video]

McLeish warns Serbia will be tough

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish is expecting a tough match in Thursday's winner-takes-all play-off against Serbia

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:19Published