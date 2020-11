Bellingham wins first England call-up after Ward-Prowse, Alexander-Arnold injuries Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Borussia Dortmund rising star Jude Bellingham has been called up to the England squad for the first time. The 17-year-old has been brought into Gareth Southgate’s set-up after injuries to Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse. Bellingham was initially in the Under-21 squad but will now link up with the senior side ahead […] 👓 View full article

