Related videos from verified sources 'European Super League will have consequences'



FA chairman Greg Clarke says there will be 'big consequences' for players should a European Super League be formed in the future. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:49 Published 1 hour ago

Related news from verified sources FA chairman Clarke sorry for language in remark about black players Football Association chairman Greg Clarke apologises for his language in a reference to black players when talking to MPs about diversity.

BBC News 20 minutes ago



FA chairman Greg Clarke apologises for saying ‘coloured’ during answer to MPs Football Association chairman Greg Clarke has apologised after using the word “coloured” in an answer he gave to MPs at a committee hearing on Tuesday.

Belfast Telegraph 46 minutes ago