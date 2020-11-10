Global  
 

Pittsburgh Steelers add four more, including QB Ben Roethlisberger, to the COVID-19 list

Tuesday, 10 November 2020
The Steelers announced a player had tested positive for COVID-19 Monday. On Tuesday, the team added Ben Roethlisberger, 3 tohers to the COVID-19 list.
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Ben Roethlisberger Among 4 Players Added To Pittsburgh Steelers COVID-19 List

Ben Roethlisberger Among 4 Players Added To Pittsburgh Steelers COVID-19 List 00:30

 The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed four more players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list including Ben Roethlisberger. Katie Johnston reports.

