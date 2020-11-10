Pittsburgh Steelers add four more, including QB Ben Roethlisberger, to the COVID-19 list
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 (
10 minutes ago) The Steelers announced a player had tested positive for COVID-19 Monday. On Tuesday, the team added Ben Roethlisberger, 3 tohers to the COVID-19 list.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Biden Announces Members of COVID-19 Task Force
Biden Announces Members
of COVID-19 Task Force.
On Monday, Joe Biden began his transition to the presidency
by announcing the creation of a COVID-19 task force. .
The team includes a number..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:26 Published 20 hours ago
Colin is struggling to buy into the 8-0 Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers survived the Dallas Cowboys to remain undefeated. Colin Cowherd explains why he's struggling to buy into the Steelers hype and questions if they're made..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:35 Published 21 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
Big Ben among 4 to go on Steelers' COVID list
Ben Roethlisberger is among four Steelers players, including Jerald Hawkins, Jaylen Samuels and Vince Williams, to be added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday...
ESPN
44 minutes ago