Soccer world loses Tony Waiters, 83, who led Canadian men to 1986 World Cup
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Tony Waiters, who coached Canada to its only appearance at the World Cup and the Vancouver Whitecaps to the North American Soccer League Championship, has died. He was 83.
