Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Soccer world loses Tony Waiters, 83, who led Canadian men to 1986 World Cup

CBC.ca Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Tony Waiters, who coached Canada to its only appearance at the World Cup and the Vancouver Whitecaps to the North American Soccer League Championship, has died. He was 83.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

England World Cup winner Nobby Stiles dies aged 78 [Video]

England World Cup winner Nobby Stiles dies aged 78

Nobby Stiles, part of the England team which won the World Cup in 1966, hasdied aged 78 after a long illness. Stiles was also part of the ManchesterUnited side which became the first English club to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Former Vacaville Star Reaches World Series With Dodgers [Video]

Former Vacaville Star Reaches World Series With Dodgers

KPIX sports reporter Vern Glenn visits Vacaville to speak with friends and family of Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin, who will start game 6 of the World Series Tuesday night. Gonsolin starred at..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:29Published
Germany, Netherlands, Belgium keen to co-host 2027 Women’s World Cup [Video]

Germany, Netherlands, Belgium keen to co-host 2027 Women’s World Cup

Germany, Netherlands and Belgium announce plans to co-host 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:19Published