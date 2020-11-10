Soccer world loses Tony Waiters, 83, who led Canadian men to 1986 World Cup

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources England World Cup winner Nobby Stiles dies aged 78



Nobby Stiles, part of the England team which won the World Cup in 1966, hasdied aged 78 after a long illness. Stiles was also part of the ManchesterUnited side which became the first English club to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 2 weeks ago Former Vacaville Star Reaches World Series With Dodgers



KPIX sports reporter Vern Glenn visits Vacaville to speak with friends and family of Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin, who will start game 6 of the World Series Tuesday night. Gonsolin starred at.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:29 Published 2 weeks ago Germany, Netherlands, Belgium keen to co-host 2027 Women’s World Cup



Germany, Netherlands and Belgium announce plans to co-host 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:19 Published 3 weeks ago