Marcus Stoinis becomes first batsman to be dismissed on first-ball duck in IPL final

Mid-Day Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Delhi Capitals (DC) were rattled by Mumbai Indians' (MI) Trent Boult in the first six overs of the 2020 Indian Premier League final on Tuesday. After choosing to bat first, DC lost their opener Marcus Stoinis off the very first ball of the match.

Stoinis, who has been DC's highest scorer this season after Shikhar Dhawan and...
News video: IPL 2020: Will play our best in final against MI, says DC's Marcus Stoinis

IPL 2020: Will play our best in final against MI, says DC's Marcus Stoinis 01:20

 "We will play our best in the final against Mumbai Indians (MI)", said Delhi Capitals's Marcus Stoinis while addressing a post match press conference in Abu Dhabi on November 08. A spirited team performance by DC enabled them their first-ever final spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after...

