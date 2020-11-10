Marcus Stoinis becomes first batsman to be dismissed on first-ball duck in IPL final
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 () Delhi Capitals (DC) were rattled by Mumbai Indians' (MI) Trent Boult in the first six overs of the 2020 Indian Premier League final on Tuesday. After choosing to bat first, DC lost their opener Marcus Stoinis off the very first ball of the match.
Stoinis, who has been DC's highest scorer this season after Shikhar Dhawan and...
