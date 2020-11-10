Jamie Carragher explains why Derby should appoint Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney as manager – ‘He’s got a great brain’

Global  
 

Jamie Carragher has told talkSPORT he has ‘no doubt’ Wayne Rooney will become the next manager of Derby County. The Liverpool icon, co-hosting Tuesday’s Drivetime alongside Adrian Durham, issued an emphatic response when quizzed about the England and Manchester United legend’s next move. The Rams are currently bottom of the Championship, and manager Phillip Cocu […]
