Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shannon Sharpe: Tom Brady is ‘seething’ from Bruce Arians’ public criticism after WK 9 loss to Saints | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Shannon Sharpe: Tom Brady is ‘seething’ from Bruce Arians’ public criticism after WK 9 loss to Saints | UNDISPUTEDThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still licking their wounds after their 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints, and yesterday Bruce Arians explained the loss in a way that may have included a few shots at his quarterback Tom Brady. Arians described one Brady’s 3 interceptions quote as 'just a poor throw,' and then explained the lack of Mike Evans’ production by saying 'Mike was open a bunch in that ballgame. He didn’t get targeted—that was all. Mike was open.' After week 1’s loss to the Saints, Arians made similar comments about Brady’s play, and then Tampa Bay rattled off 3 wins in a row. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about Bruce Arians' critique of Tom Brady.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Shannon Sharpe: Tom Brady is 'seething' from Bruce Arians' public criticism after WK 9 loss to Saints | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe: Tom Brady is 'seething' from Bruce Arians' public criticism after WK 9 loss to Saints | UNDISPUTED 03:19

 The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still licking their wounds after their 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints, and yesterday Bruce Arians explained the loss in a way that may have included a few shots at his quarterback Tom Brady. Arians described one Brady’s 3 interceptions quote as 'just a poor throw,'...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nick Wright concerned about lack of consistency in Brady's Bucs after falling to Saints in WK 9 | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Nick Wright concerned about lack of consistency in Brady's Bucs after falling to Saints in WK 9 | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright discusses the level of confidence Tom Brady, Bruce Arians & the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should feel after their loss to the New Orleans Saints. Nick is concerned for the Bucs & feels their..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:59Published
Clay Travis: Bucs loss to Saints was a debilitating hit on their chance to win NFC | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Clay Travis: Bucs loss to Saints was a debilitating hit on their chance to win NFC | FOX BET LIVE

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a pretty big loss to the New Orleans Saints in NFL Week 9, calling into question whether previous predictions that they could win their division were a bit too hasty...

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:40Published
Marcellus Wiley explains why the Bucs shouldn't be worried after blowout loss to Saints | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Marcellus Wiley explains why the Bucs shouldn't be worried after blowout loss to Saints | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a 38-3 blowout loss vs Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night football. Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho discuss if Brady's Bucs were..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Bruce Arians calls out poor throws from Tom Brady in Bucs' blowout loss to Saints

 Brady bounced back after a poor Week 1 effort and criticism from his coach. Can he do it again?
Upworthy