Michael Vick projects Seahawks to win v Rams; 'Defense wins championships' | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Seahawks & the Los Angeles Rams. Vick projects the Seahawks to win and continues to have faith in Russell Wilson. He believes 'defense wins championships' & Seattle can make up for past mistakes & move.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:30 Published 14 hours ago

Cousin Sal picks Steelers to beat Bengals: 'It's gonna be an ugly game for Joe Burrow' | FOX BET LIVE



The Cincinnati Bengals are taking on the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10, and even if Big Ben Roethlisberger doesn't play, Cousin Sal predicts this will be an ugly game for rookie quarterback.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:46 Published 1 day ago