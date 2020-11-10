Skip Bayless: I'd take Joe Burrow long term over Justin Herbert | UNDISPUTED
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 () Three quarterbacks were taken in the first 6 picks of the NFL Draft this year, and so far it looks like each of them could be a franchise player. Tua Tagovailoa is 2-0 after taking over for the Miami Dolphins two weeks ago, Justin Herbert has 17 passing touchdowns to only 5 interceptions for the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Cincinnati Bengals #1 overall pick Joe Burrow is in the top-10 in passing yards for the entire league—not just rookies. Skip Bayless discusses which rookie QB has the brightest future in the NFL.
Three quarterbacks were taken in the first 6 picks of the NFL Draft this year, and so far it looks like each of them could be a franchise player. Tua Tagovailoa is 2-0 after taking over for the Miami Dolphins two weeks ago, Justin Herbert has 17 passing touchdowns to only 5 interceptions for the Los...
According to reports, Kevin Durant recently spoke with Houston Rockets star James Harden about the possibility of playing together in Brooklyn. If the Rockets were to decide to move on from Harden, the..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:23Published