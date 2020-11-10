Global  
 

Skip Bayless: I'd take Joe Burrow long term over Justin Herbert | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Tuesday, 10 November 2020
Skip Bayless: I'd take Joe Burrow long term over Justin Herbert | UNDISPUTEDThree quarterbacks were taken in the first 6 picks of the NFL Draft this year, and so far it looks like each of them could be a franchise player. Tua Tagovailoa is 2-0 after taking over for the Miami Dolphins two weeks ago, Justin Herbert has 17 passing touchdowns to only 5 interceptions for the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Cincinnati Bengals #1 overall pick Joe Burrow is in the top-10 in passing yards for the entire league—not just rookies. Skip Bayless discusses which rookie QB has the brightest future in the NFL.
