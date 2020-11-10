Global  
 

Gunnersaurus returns to Arsenal one month after Mesut Ozil's desperate plea

Daily Star Tuesday, 10 November 2020
Gunnersaurus returns to Arsenal one month after Mesut Ozil's desperate pleaBeloved Arsenal mascot Gunnersaurus has made a welcome return to the Emirates after Mesut Ozil offered to pay the wages of the fan favourite following brutal cost-cutting measures at the club
