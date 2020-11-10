Gunnersaurus returns to Arsenal one month after Mesut Ozil's desperate plea
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Beloved Arsenal mascot Gunnersaurus has made a welcome return to the Emirates after Mesut Ozil offered to pay the wages of the fan favourite following brutal cost-cutting measures at the club
