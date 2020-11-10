IPL 2020 final: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals, clinch fifth IPL title!

Tuesday, 10 November 2020 () Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday cruised to their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title with a five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final at the Dubai International Stadium. MI have become the first team in nine years to win back-to-back titles after Chennai Super Kings did it in 2010 and 2011.
