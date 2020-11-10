Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020 final: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals, clinch fifth IPL title!

Mid-Day Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday cruised to their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title with a five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final at the Dubai International Stadium. MI have become the first team in nine years to win back-to-back titles after Chennai Super Kings did it in 2010 and 2011.

Captain Rohit Sharma...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets winning the IPL 2020 | Oneindia News

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets winning the IPL 2020 | Oneindia News 01:46

 Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets to lift record 5th title and second time in a row. Delhi Capitals captained by Shreyas Iyer managed to make it to the finals for the first time but did not succeed. Delhi won the toss, opted to bat first giving Mumbai a target of 157 runs. Mumbai...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Fans feel proud as Mumbai Indians lifts IPL trophy for fifth time [Video]

Fans feel proud as Mumbai Indians lifts IPL trophy for fifth time

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets and lifted the IPL trophy for the fifth time. In the summit clash, Mumbai Indians successfully chased down a decent target of 157 runs, set by..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:00Published
Wanted to put pressure on DC's key bowler, Ashwin: Rohit Sharma after winning IPL 2020 trophy [Video]

Wanted to put pressure on DC's key bowler, Ashwin: Rohit Sharma after winning IPL 2020 trophy

Mumbai Indians (MI) on November 09 clinched their record-extending fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title after defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets in the final. "Ravichandran Ashwin is DC's..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:35Published
'We lacked good start in this game', says DC's skipper Iyer after losing IPL finals [Video]

'We lacked good start in this game', says DC's skipper Iyer after losing IPL finals

Mumbai Indians (MI) on November 09 clinched their record-extending fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title after defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets in the final. "When you enter in the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published

Related news from verified sources

IPL 2020 Final: Mumbai Indians crush Delhi Capitals, seal record fifth title

 Rohit Sharma and Trent Boult were the stars as Mumbai Indians crushed Delhi Capitals to win a record fifth title by winning IPL 2020 final by five wickets.
DNA Also reported by •BBC SportZee News

First ball duck to first ball wicket: Marcus Stoinis endures roller-coaster IPL 2020 final

 Marcus Stoinis was dismissed in the first ball of the match by Trent Boult but he took a wicket with his first ball in IPL 2020 final between Mumbai Indians and...
DNA

Rohit Sharma on the cusp of joining MS Dhoni in record 'double century' club

 Rohit Sharma will become the second player after MS Dhoni to feature in 200 IPL games as Mumbai Indians square off against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 final.
DNA