Cricket: Trent Boult leads Mumbai Indians to victory in Indian Premier League final
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 () Black Caps paceman Trent Boult stamped his mark with the first delivery of the Indian Premier League final, leading the Mumbai Indians to a fifth title in eight years.Boult dismissed Delhi Capitals and Aussie all-rounder Marcus...
The final of 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL)-2020 will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. Final match will be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on November 10. Addressing the pre-match press conference in Abu Dhabi on November 09, Mumbai...
Mumbai Indians (MI) players are set to battle it out for the last time in IPL 2020 as they face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE on November 10. MI..
A spirited team performance by Delhi Capitals (DC) enabled handed them their first-ever final spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 17-run in Qualifier 2..
Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult led the Mumbai Indians (MI) to an emphatic 57-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the first Qualifier of the Indian Premier League...