Open champion Shane Lowry optimistic about Masters chances

BBC Sport Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Open champion Shane Lowry's best previous Masters finish in four attempts is a share of 39th in 2016 but says he is coming into this week's event "with a bit more form".
News video: Would Masters win top The Open for Lowry?

Would Masters win top The Open for Lowry? 00:56

 Shane Lowry says winning the Masters at Augusta National would be 'on par' with his maiden major triumph at The Open last year.

