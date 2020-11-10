Open champion Shane Lowry optimistic about Masters chances

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lowry happy to be at Irish Open



Shane Lowry is delighted to have the chance to compete in the Irish Open at Galgorm Castle, just 30 miles from the scene of his epic Open victory at Royal Portrush last year. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:33 Published on September 23, 2020

Related news from verified sources News24.com | Lowry says Masters win would equal Claret Jug triumph Reigning British Open champion Shane Lowry says becoming the first Irishman to win the Masters is one of the few things that could match the thrill of capturing...

News24 4 days ago



Woods and Lowry to play together at Masters Defending champion Tiger Woods will play with 2019 Open winner Shane Lowry in the opening two rounds of the Masters, which starts on Thursday.

BBC News 4 days ago



Masters tee times: Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson playing times Defending champion Tiger Woods will play with 2019 Open winner Shane Lowry in the opening two rounds of the Masters, which starts on Thursday.

BBC Sport 4 days ago



