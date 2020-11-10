|
Open champion Shane Lowry optimistic about Masters chances
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Open champion Shane Lowry's best previous Masters finish in four attempts is a share of 39th in 2016 but says he is coming into this week's event "with a bit more form".
