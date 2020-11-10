FA chairman Greg Clarke resigns after using derogatory term
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 () FA chairman Greg Clarke has resigned from his position after his use of the term “coloured footballers” in a meeting with a parliamentary committee on Tuesday. Having earlier issued a prompt apology, continued coverage and debate over his comment led Clarke to determine he should “put the interests of football first” and take the decision […]
