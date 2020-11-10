Global  
 

Golf: John Rahm pulls off remarkable pond bounce hole in one at Masters practice

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Golf: John Rahm pulls off remarkable pond bounce hole in one at Masters practiceSpanish golfer Jon Rahm has proven he's got the skills ahead of this week's US Masters with a remarkable hole in one during a practice round at Augusta.The world number two bounced his ball off the pond at the 16th hole three times...
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Rahm on ace: Fans would've been so loud!

Rahm on ace: Fans would've been so loud! 00:25

 World number two Jon Rahm says his water-skipping hole-in-one at the Masters just needed the roar of the fans to make it even more special.

