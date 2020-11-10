Global  
 

NFL owners approve playoff, diversity measures

ESPN Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
NFL owners on Tuesday approved expanding the playoffs to 16 teams this season if games are canceled because of COVID-19 and also approved rewarding teams two third-round draft picks if they develop minority coaches and executives.
