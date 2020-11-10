NFL owners approve playoff, diversity measures
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
NFL owners on Tuesday approved expanding the playoffs to 16 teams this season if games are canceled because of COVID-19 and also approved rewarding teams two third-round draft picks if they develop minority coaches and executives.
