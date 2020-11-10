Global  
 

Barthez returns to Toulouse as goalkeeper consultant

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Former France goalkeeper Fabien Barthez has returned to Toulouse for the rest of the season in a consultancy role. Barthez will work with Toulouse goalkeeper coach Patrice Garande and academy chief Denis Zanko for the Ligue 2 club, with whom he made his professional debut in 1991. After leaving Toulouse the following year, Barthez went […]
