Legendary trainer Joe Abunassar breaks down preparing Tyrese Haliburton and Devon Dotson for NBA Draft Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Joe Abunassar, founder of IMPACT Basketball in Las Vegas, breaks down how they've prepared Tyrese Haliburton and Devon Dotson for next week's NBA draft.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like