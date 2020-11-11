IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians - Hail, the kings of franchise cricket

Global  
 

Mid-Day Wednesday, 11 November 2020
Mumbai Indians are the most complete T20 side in the world at the moment. They have now become almost unrecognisable from the first three years of the Indian Premier League when they were like just another side.

A lot of homework and planning has gone into making them the efficient unit that they are now. The most important...
