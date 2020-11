Chris Paul trade rumors: Thunder, Suns have discussed deal for superstar point guard Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

The Thunder are expected to trade Paul this offseason as they enter rebuilding mode 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Sources: Suns discuss CP3 trade with Thunder The Suns have had discussions with the Thunder about acquiring All-Star point guard Chris Paul, sources told ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps.

ESPN 2 hours ago