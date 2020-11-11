Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: Here's what Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma after winning the final

Zee News Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Rohit Sharma on Tuesday said that MI entered the field with an aim to capitalise the first three-four overs to the maximum during their run chase.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: IPL 2020: Surya Yadav has taken his game to another level, says Rohit Sharma

IPL 2020: Surya Yadav has taken his game to another level, says Rohit Sharma 02:50

 The final of 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL)-2020 will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. Final match will be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on November 10. Addressing the pre-match press conference in Abu Dhabi on November 09, Mumbai...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Wanted to put pressure on DC's key bowler, Ashwin: Rohit Sharma after winning IPL 2020 trophy [Video]

Wanted to put pressure on DC's key bowler, Ashwin: Rohit Sharma after winning IPL 2020 trophy

Mumbai Indians (MI) on November 09 clinched their record-extending fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title after defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets in the final. "Ravichandran Ashwin is DC's..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:35Published
'We lacked good start in this game', says DC's skipper Iyer after losing IPL finals [Video]

'We lacked good start in this game', says DC's skipper Iyer after losing IPL finals

Mumbai Indians (MI) on November 09 clinched their record-extending fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title after defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets in the final. "When you enter in the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published
IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians set for final battle with Delhi Capitals in Dubai [Video]

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians set for final battle with Delhi Capitals in Dubai

Mumbai Indians (MI) players are set to battle it out for the last time in IPL 2020 as they face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE on November 10. MI..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

IPL 2020: Suryakumar Yadav sacrifices his wicket for Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma - Watch

 Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in the mega final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Tuesday (November 10) in UAE.
Zee News

IPL 2020: It's advantage Mumbai

 On the cusp of his fifth IPL title, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma didn't deny that his team have a "slight psychological advantage" going into Tuesday's...
Mid-Day

IPL 2020: Mumbai may try Jayant Yadav, hints captain Rohit Sharma

 Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma has said that off-spinner Jayant Yadav could be an option for Tuesdays Indian Premier League (IPL) final as Delhi...
Mid-Day