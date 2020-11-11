News24.com | Rugby shake-up goes on with new Autumn Nations Cup

Global  
 

Rugby shake-up goes on with new Autumn Nations Cup

News24 Wednesday, 11 November 2020
The inaugural Autumn Nations Cup starts with Ireland facing Wales in Dublin as rugby union continues to deal with the fall-out from the coronavirus pandemic.
Rugby Fans, Don't Despair! The Autumn Nations Cup is Here!

England Rugby forwards coach Matt Proudfoot speaks about his squad'spreparation for their match against Ireland in the Autumn Nations Cup.

England head coach Eddie Jones says Saturday's Autumn Nations Cup game against Ireland is their most important match of the year.

Argentina head coach Mario Ledesma was nearly brought to tears following the 25-15 victory over New Zealand in the Tri-Nations.

 Rugby's new Autumn Nations Cup is here, featuring Wales, England, Ireland, Scotland, France, Italy, Fiji and Georgia. Here are all the fixtures and kick-off...
 The inaugural Autumn Nations Cup starts with Ireland facing Wales in Dublin on Friday as rugby union continues to deal with the fall-out from the coronavirus...
How much does Amazon Prime cost for the rugby? The Autumn Nations Cup will break new ground by being broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video and this is how much it costs
