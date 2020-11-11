Flamengo appoint former Brazil goalkeeper Ceni Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

Flamengo appointed former Brazil goalkeeper Rogerio Ceni as their new head coach, the Brazilian champions announced on Tuesday. Ceni – who holds the record for most goals scored by a goalkeeper with 131 – replaces Domenec Torrent at the Campeonato Brasileiro and Copa Libertadores champions, after leaving Fortaleza. Flamengo turned to Ceni after Torrent was […] 👓 View full article

