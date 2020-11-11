Global  
 

Flamengo appoint former Brazil goalkeeper Ceni

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 11 November 2020
Flamengo appointed former Brazil goalkeeper Rogerio Ceni as their new head coach, the Brazilian champions announced on Tuesday. Ceni – who holds the record for most goals scored by a goalkeeper with 131 – replaces Domenec Torrent at the Campeonato Brasileiro and Copa Libertadores champions, after leaving Fortaleza. Flamengo turned to Ceni after Torrent was […]
