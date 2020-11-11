It would be a shame and loss for Indian cricket if Rohit Sharma isn't made T20 skipper: Gautam Gambhir

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'We lacked good start in this game', says DC's skipper Iyer after losing IPL finals



Mumbai Indians (MI) on November 09 clinched their record-extending fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title after defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets in the final. "When you enter in the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:23 Published 11 hours ago IPL 2020: Surya Yadav has taken his game to another level, says Rohit Sharma



The final of 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL)-2020 will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. Final match will be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:50 Published 2 days ago IPL Qualifier 1: 'Boult hasn't disappointed any of us', says Rohit Sharma



Mumbai Indians (MI) registered and easy victory by 57 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the first qualifier of IPL-2020 on November 5. Mumbai Indians skipper,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:39 Published 5 days ago