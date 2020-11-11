Global  
 

It would be a shame and loss for Indian cricket if Rohit Sharma isn't made T20 skipper: Gautam Gambhir

Mid-Day Wednesday, 11 November 2020
Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir and England's Michael Vaughan have called for Rohit Sharma's elevation to India's T20 captaincy with the former national team opener going to the extent of saying that it would be a "shame" if the star batsman does not get the role. Rohit led Mumbai Indians to a fifth IPL title on...
Video Credit: ANI
News video: Wanted to put pressure on DC's key bowler, Ashwin: Rohit Sharma after winning IPL 2020 trophy

Wanted to put pressure on DC's key bowler, Ashwin: Rohit Sharma after winning IPL 2020 trophy 01:35

 Mumbai Indians (MI) on November 09 clinched their record-extending fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title after defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets in the final. "Ravichandran Ashwin is DC's key bowler and we just wanted to put pressure on their key bowler," said MI skipper Rohit. With...

