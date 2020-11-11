It would be a shame and loss for Indian cricket if Rohit Sharma isn't made T20 skipper: Gautam Gambhir
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 () Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir and England's Michael Vaughan have called for Rohit Sharma's elevation to India's T20 captaincy with the former national team opener going to the extent of saying that it would be a "shame" if the star batsman does not get the role. Rohit led Mumbai Indians to a fifth IPL title on...
Mumbai Indians (MI) on November 09 clinched their record-extending fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title after defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets in the final. "Ravichandran Ashwin is DC's key bowler and we just wanted to put pressure on their key bowler," said MI skipper Rohit. With...
Mumbai Indians (MI) registered and easy victory by 57 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the first qualifier of IPL-2020 on November 5. Mumbai Indians skipper,..