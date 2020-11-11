Global  
 

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount plays down talk of England rivalry with Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish

talkSPORT Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Chelsea star Mason Mount has rejected suggestions of a rivalry with England teammate Jack Grealish. The Aston Villa captain has started the 2020/21 campaign in fine form with four goals and five assists in seven Premier League appearances, but he has played just 14 minutes of competitive football for England. Meanwhile, midfielder Mount has been […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Long time coming for Grealish'

'Long time coming for Grealish' 02:46

 Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson says Gareth Southgate will be pleased with the performances of Jack Grealish and Mason Mount.

