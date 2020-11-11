Global  
 

The Masters 2020 tips: Why we’re backing Rory McIlroy to win not Bryson DeChambeau – Bubba Watson, Tyrell Hatton and Jason Day also in mix

talkSPORT Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
The Masters starts on Thursday, it really is as they say ‘a tradition like no other’. This year is that bit more special, a unique Masters being played in Autumn for the first time.  And as ever we’re going to look at the stats and the odds and see where the value lies. The golf […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Rory McIlroy discusses working on his swing ahead of Masters

Rory McIlroy discusses working on his swing ahead of Masters 00:49

 Courtesy: ANI. Use within 24hrs - no archive. Max 3 mins per day. Online only.Rory McIlroy says he 'feels good' as he attempts to win his first Masters. TheNorthern Irishman also said he has worked on his swing in the months beforethe tournament at Augusta National.

