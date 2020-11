You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Two Manchester City Stars Are in Negotiations for the Premier League's Biggest Salary



Two Manchester City Stars Are in Negotiations for the Premier League's Biggest Salary Credit: Cerise Media English Duration: 01:19 Published 2 days ago Guardiola angered by heavy fixtures and sub rule



VIDEO SHOWS: MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER, PEP GUARDIOLA, SPEAKING AT A NEWS CONFERENCE WHERE HE CRITICISES THE PREMIER LEAGUE FOR NOT HAVING FIVE SUBSTITUTES AND WARNS OF PLAYERS FACING A HIGHER RISK OF Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:07 Published 2 days ago Champions League match preview: Marseille v Man City



Manchester City are set to take on French team Marseille at the StadeVelodrome on October 27. Take a look at the stats here. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Tottenham injury news and return dates ahead of Man City clash All the latest Tottenham injury news ahead of Spurs' Premier League clash with Manchester City after the international break

Football.london 1 day ago