As COVID-19 still looms, football even more of a respite at West Point

ESPN Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
During normal times, college football is king at West Point, one of the prettiest venues in the sport. But these are not normal times. Still, Saturday games are an important respite for cadets who are confined due to the pandemic.
