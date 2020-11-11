Georgia at Missouri postponed over coronavirus
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and quarantining within the Missouri program, the Tigers' game against Georgia on Saturday has been postponed. Rescheduling "will need to be evaluated."
