Georgia at Missouri postponed over coronavirus

ESPN Wednesday, 11 November 2020
Due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and quarantining within the Missouri program, the Tigers' game against Georgia on Saturday has been postponed. Rescheduling "will need to be evaluated."
