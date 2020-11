You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bulls Went After Billy Donovan Aggressively



Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas went after new Head Coach Billy Donovan aggressively – almost immediately after Donovan parted ways with the Oklahoma City.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:05 Published on September 25, 2020 Bulls Name Billy Donovan As New Head Coach



The Chicago Bulls have hired former Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan has their new head coach. CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:09 Published on September 23, 2020

Related news from verified sources Oklahoma City Thunder promote assistant Mark Daigneault to become new coach Daigneault was the former head coach of the Thunder's G League affiliate

CBS Sports 2 hours ago