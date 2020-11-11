Global  
 

Serbia v Scotland LIVE commentary and team news: Full coverage of crucial Euro 2020 qualifying play-off final as England await winner

talkSPORT Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Scotland face a date with destiny as they take on Serbia for a place at next summer’s rearrange European Championships. Euro 2020 has been put back a year due to the COVID-19 lockdown and four places at the tournament are still up for grabs. The Euro 2020 qualifying play-off finals will be contested this week […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Serbia v Scotland will be intense'

'Serbia v Scotland will be intense' 00:38

 Reading head coach Veljko Paunovic says Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off final between Serbia and Scotland will be an 'intense game' in Belgrade.

