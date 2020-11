Liverpool told to sign out-of-contract defender, 34, as Reds’ injury crisis worsens following Joe Gomez blow Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Liverpool’s defensive crisis has got a whole lot worse with Joe Gomez joining the treatment table while on England duty. The type or extent of Gomez’s injury hasn’t been revealed, however, it’s understood that the centre-back’s knock is serious. It’s bad news for England ahead of their friendly against the Republic of Ireland and Nations […] 👓 View full article

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published 42 minutes ago Gomez suffers potentially serious injury 02:26 Rob Dorsett of Sky Sports News reports after Liverpool defender Joe Gomez suffered a potentially serious injury during England training on Wednesday morning.