England v Republic of Ireland LIVE commentary and team news: Phil Foden set to start while Jude Bellingham could make debut
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 () England face a hectic international break with three quick-fire games starting with a friendly against the Republic of Ireland. Gareth Southgate’s men face Nations League ties against Belgium and Iceland soon but are first at Wembley for the visit of near-neighbours Ireland. The Three Lions have been a mixed bag recently, beating big guns Belgium […]