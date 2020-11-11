Global  
 

Serbia v Scotland FREE LIVE stream: How to watch crucial Euro 2020 qualifying play-off final for free

Wednesday, 11 November 2020
Scotland face Serbia in their crucial Euro 2020 qualifying play-off final as both sides look to reach next summer’s tournament. The European Championships have been put back to a year due to the COVID-19 lockdown and four places are yet to be decided. Scotland take on Serbia in one of four play-off finals this week […]
 Reading head coach Veljko Paunovic says Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off final between Serbia and Scotland will be an 'intense game' in Belgrade.

Scotland take on Serbia in their Euro 2020 play-off final on Thursday night in Belgrade, Luke Shanley previews the match which is live on Sky Sports.

Former Scotland captain John Collins explains why he would restore Kieran Tierney to the starting line-up for their Euro 2020 play-off final against Serbia.

Serbia forward Dusan Tadic says Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off final against Scotland in Belgrade is too close to call.

