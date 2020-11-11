Messi fit for Argentina´s World Cup qualifiers despite ankle issue – Scaloni

Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Lionel Messi has been declared fit for Argentina’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Peru by Lionel Scaloni. It had been reported that Messi was a doubt for Thursday’s meeting with Paraguay at La Bombonera after reporting for duty with an ankle issue. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner started Barcelona’s 5-2 victory over Real […]