Messi fit for Argentina´s World Cup qualifiers despite ankle issue – Scaloni
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Lionel Messi has been declared fit for Argentina’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Peru by Lionel Scaloni. It had been reported that Messi was a doubt for Thursday’s meeting with Paraguay at La Bombonera after reporting for duty with an ankle issue. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner started Barcelona’s 5-2 victory over Real […]
Lionel Messi has been declared fit for Argentina’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Peru by Lionel Scaloni. It had been reported that Messi was a doubt for Thursday’s meeting with Paraguay at La Bombonera after reporting for duty with an ankle issue. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner started Barcelona’s 5-2 victory over Real […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources