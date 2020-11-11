Global  
 

Messi fit for Argentina´s World Cup qualifiers despite ankle issue – Scaloni

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Lionel Messi has been declared fit for Argentina’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Peru by Lionel Scaloni. It had been reported that Messi was a doubt for Thursday’s meeting with Paraguay at La Bombonera after reporting for duty with an ankle issue. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner started Barcelona’s 5-2 victory over Real […]
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Messi, Di Maria and Paredes arrive in Buenos Aires ahead of Paraguay qualifier

Messi, Di Maria and Paredes arrive in Buenos Aires ahead of Paraguay qualifier 00:26

 Argentina captain Lionel Messi and team mates Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes arrive in Buenos Aires ahead of Paraguay qualifier.

