Germany 1-0 Czech Republic: Waldschmidt strike earns Low´s men rare win Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Germany picked up only their second victory of 2020 as Gian-Luca Waldschmidt scored to help Joachim Low’s men to a 1-0 win over the Czech Republic. Benfica forward Waldschmidt netted his second goal in five international appearances in Leipzig, where Low played a new-look team and was rewarded with a solid performance. There were impressive debuts […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Low impressed by fringe players but unlikely to rotate Germany head coach Joachim Low praised his fringe players after a changed side delivered a 1-0 friendly win against the Czech Republic, but warned those...

SoccerNews.com 3 hours ago