You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Russell Westbrook left $8K tip for housekeepers as he left NBA bubble



Russell Westbrook left $8K tip for housekeepers as he left NBA bubble Credit: nypost Duration: 00:50 Published on October 7, 2020

Related news from verified sources Russell Westbrook trade rumors: Knicks, Clippers have interest in trading for Houston star, per report Neither of these scenarios, however, would be a good idea

CBS Sports 21 hours ago