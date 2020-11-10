Katie Taylor v Miriam Gutierrez date: UK start time, free live stream and full undercard as Bray Bomber defends her titles this weekend
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 () Katie Taylor faces a quick turnaround for her next fight as she prepares to put her world titles on the line against Miriam Gutierrez this weekend. Taylor claimed a fine win over Delfine Persoon in late August, retaining her belts in a gruelling rematch with the Belgian. Now the Bray Bomber will be back in […]
The Weekend Fix Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After an overdose, a young man's father sets up a rehab in their isolated mansion on a lake. An eccentric team of hired professionals attempt to "fix" him in this coming-of-age dark comedy taking place over one weekend.
Genre: Comedy,...