Gisele Bundchen feels we are 'lucky to live on this beautiful planet' Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 4 days ago )

National Football League superstar Tom Brady's model wife Gisele Bundchen, who has two kids, Benjamin, 10 and Vivian, seven, feels it is time each one of us play their part to save the planet. In an essay she wrote for Vogue, Bundchen, said: "The only reason we're alive is because Mother Nature is giving us everything we need...

