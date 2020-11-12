Global  
 

IPL 2020: 'Execution was perfect from our bowlers,' says Rohit Sharma

Mid-Day Thursday, 12 November 2020
IPL 2020: 'Execution was perfect from our bowlers,' says Rohit SharmaHis fluent half century made the chase look effortless in the final but Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said it was his bowlers who set up the crushing win over Delhi Capitals, which fetched an unprecedented fifth title for the side. New Zealand pacer Trent Boult snared the dangerous Marcus Stoinis and Ajinkya Rahane while...
