Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Wheel of Challengers selects Leon Ruff to battle Johnny Gargano forNorth American Championship

FOX Sports Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
The Wheel of Challengers selects Leon Ruff to battle Johnny Gargano forNorth American ChampionshipJohnny Gargano left it up to the Wheel of Challengers to select his opponent in Wednesday’s match where he vowed to end his champion curse. The wheel chose Leon Ruff to face the two-time NXT North American Champion, kicking off a match that brought even more surprises than expected.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like