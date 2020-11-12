At age 50, Phil Mickelson keen to roar like Tiger! Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson, 50, takes inspiration from Tiger Woods winning last year's Masters as the left-hander tries to become golf's oldest major champion. Ten years after the most recent of his three green jacket triumphs, Mickelson is counting on the forgiving nature of Augusta National to keep him competitive.... Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson, 50, takes inspiration from Tiger Woods winning last year's Masters as the left-hander tries to become golf's oldest major champion. Ten years after the most recent of his three green jacket triumphs, Mickelson is counting on the forgiving nature of Augusta National to keep him competitive. 👓 View full article

