Mumbai Indians' WAGs are Rohit Sharmaâs cheerleaders! See photo

Mid-Day Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma led his team to a historic fifth IPL title when MI defeated Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 final on November 10 in UAE.

Rohit Sharma led from the front with an inspiring 68 runs and along with his bowling unit of Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav and Nathan Coulter-Nile, went on to overpower DC by 5...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Wanted to put pressure on DC's key bowler, Ashwin: Rohit Sharma after winning IPL 2020 trophy

Wanted to put pressure on DC's key bowler, Ashwin: Rohit Sharma after winning IPL 2020 trophy

 Mumbai Indians (MI) on November 09 clinched their record-extending fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title after defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets in the final. "Ravichandran Ashwin is DC's key bowler and we just wanted to put pressure on their key bowler," said MI skipper Rohit. With...

