Mumbai Indians (MI) on November 09 clinched their record-extending fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title after defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets in the final. "Ravichandran Ashwin is DC's key bowler and we just wanted to put pressure on their key bowler," said MI skipper Rohit. With...
