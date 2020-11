News24.com | Makeshift Germany squeeze past Czech Republic in friendly Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

A first-half goal by Benfica striker Luca Waldschmidt sealed a friendly win for Germany over the Czech Republic as the hosts kept a clean sheet for the first time this year. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Joachim Loew sweats over 'back' pain Joachim Loew must fix Germany's leaking defence for the last three games of 2020, yet experienced centre-backs Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng remain unwanted....

Mid-Day 1 day ago