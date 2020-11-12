Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gareth Southgate takes aim at Villa fans over Jack Grealish with cheeky dig

Lichfield Mercury Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Gareth Southgate takes aim at Villa fans over Jack Grealish with cheeky digLatest Aston Villa news as England boss Gareth Southgate hits back at criticism of him for not playing Jack Grealish and instead preferring Chelsea's Mason Mount.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Southgate must have an issue with Grealish' [Video]

'Southgate must have an issue with Grealish'

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor says Gareth Southgate should explain Jack Grealish's omission.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:48Published
Gareth Southgate praises debutants in easy victory over Wales [Video]

Gareth Southgate praises debutants in easy victory over Wales

England manager Gareth Southgate has hailed the performances of the fourplayers who made their first national team starts in a 3-0 win over Wales.Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho were all..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Barkley on Grealish, Villa and England [Video]

Barkley on Grealish, Villa and England

Ross Barkley talks about teaming up with Jack Grealish as well as his England aspirations after joining Aston Villa on loan.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:39Published