IND vs AUS: In Virat Kohli's absence, Aus will easily win Test series, feels Vaughan

Mid-Day Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels Australia will "quite easily" win the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India as talismanic batsman Virat Kohli will not be there for the final three matches of the four-Test series. Kohli's wife, actor Anushka Sharma, is due for delivery in January and the batting mainstay had...
