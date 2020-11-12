Global  
 

Greg Clarke QUITS £190,000-a-year FIFA vice-president role following resignation as FA chairman for controversial comments

talkSPORT Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Disgraced former FA chairman Greg Clarke has resigned from his role as FIFA vice-president despite earlier insisting he would stay. Clarke was forced to leave the Football Association earlier this week following a car crash appearance at a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee meeting. He used the term ‘coloured’, suggested that being gay was a […]
 Greg Clarke has resigned as chairman of the Football Association in the wakeof his remarks to MPs on Tuesday.

