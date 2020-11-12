Global  
 

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva ‘proud’ to be playing under Frank Lampard and says he wants contract renewal at Stamford Bridge

talkSPORT Thursday, 12 November 2020
Thiago Silva had admitted he is ‘proud’ to play under Frank Lampard and hopes Chelsea will renew his contract at the end of the season. The signing of the 36-year-old defender from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer raised a fair few eyebrows, with plenty of critics voicing their concerns about his age and suitability […]
