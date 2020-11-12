Chelsea defender Thiago Silva ‘proud’ to be playing under Frank Lampard and says he wants contract renewal at Stamford Bridge

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United: Frank Lampard post-match press conference



Frank Lampard has warned his Chelsea players not to get carried away byclimbing to third in the Premier League and stretching their unbeaten streakto 11 games. Chelsea thrashed Sheffield United 4-1 at.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published 2 weeks ago Frank Lampard on Kai Havertz's Covid-19 diagnosis



Frank Lampard addressed Kai Havertz's coronavirus diagnosis after Chelsea's2-0 victory over Rennes in the Champions League. “I’ve spoken to Kai a coupleof times, he’s very disappointed because he.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 2 weeks ago Lampard hits back over Salzburg coach claims



Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has dismissed RB Salzburg head coach Jesse Marsch's suggestion that he felt Chelsea's American forward Christian Pulisic had much to learn - partly due to his.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:23 Published 3 weeks ago